ABBB announces new CPA designation

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce that Melissa Ille has earned her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.

“We congratulate Melissa on this milestone in her career,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “Throughout her tenure, Melissa has shown commitment to the firm, our clients, and the accounting profession. Earning her CPA is a monumental achievement in her professional development.”

Ille joined the firm in 2006. She graduated from Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2004 and a Master of Business Administration in 2006. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Kansas Society of CPAs (KSCPA), and the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association. Ille lives in Great Bend and in her free time enjoys reading, baking, and spending time outdoors.