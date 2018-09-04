Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 73. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85.