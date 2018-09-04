Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler who will have an update on area fall crops.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will host the farmer forum that will include farmers from Missouri, Illinois, and South Dakota.

11A-11:30 “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes.

11:30-3:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians

3:30-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

10:30P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”