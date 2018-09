SEPTEMBER 4, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU 3/4 (NEEDS TAILGATE), 18 SPEED BICYCLE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: MODEL TRAINS AND ACCESSORIES. 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: SHOPMASTER DRILL PRESS, PHILLIPS DVD PLAYER, FLIP PHONE. WANTED: LAWNMOWER. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, BIRDS, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: STOCK TANKS IN ASSORTED SIZES, KELVINATOR REFRIGERATOR. 620-617-8051

FOR SALE: PORTABLE HAMMOCK W/STAND, ICE CREAM MAKER, ASSORTED BASKETS. 620-786-4274

FOR SALE: ITHACA 20 GA. SHOTGUN, DOUBLE AXLE TRAILER W/EXTRAS 78″X16′ 620-727-1310

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LTZ LOADED. 785-317-7542

WANTED: QUEEN BED FRAME 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 1997 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE FOR PARTS. 620-200-7479

FOR SALE: 1961 930 CASE FARM TRACTOR 620-617-3694 AFTER 5 OR 620-617-6642

FOR SALE: LEAN PASTURE RAISED PIGS 250#+, 2 BOARS, KENMORE WASHER. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: STEEL/ALUMINUM WHEEL 16″ WHEEL FOR A JEEP PATRIOT. 620-786-8832

WANTED: TRAILER FOR AN ARCTIC CAT. 620-617-1328

WANTED: FIBERGLAS EXTENSION LADDER 24′-28′. 620-639-2434

FOR SALE: 1982 CHEVY FLAT BED DIESEL, 2000 BMW 328I. 620-257-8711

WANTED: SMALL 4WD AUTO TRANS PU. 620-566-7057

FOR SALE: 2 CHEST OF DRAWERS (WATERFALL), REGULAR CHEST OF DRAWERS, MID CENTURY MODERN HUTCH. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (GOOD SHAPE/TRANSMISSION ISSUES), 1981 1100 SUZUKI STREET BIKE, 1999 ARCTIC CAT ATV. 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 4020 DIESEL TRACTOR W/EXTRAS, PAIR OF INTERNATIONAL 510 DISK DRILLS W/HITCH, PIPE TRAILER 36’X6-1/2′. 785-798-7020

