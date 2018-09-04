Great Bend Post

Residents in Pratt clean up from flooding

PRATT COUNTY —A Labor Day weekend storm brought over 6 inches of rain and flooding to some areas of Pratt County.  Many homes and businesses are now cleaning up.

The Pratt Community Center, 619 N. Main, was opened as a temporary shelter. Although water is receding, many roads are still closed or impassable, according to Pratt County Emergency Management.  Schools in USD are in session Tuesday with a one hour delay.

More rain is expected and a flood warning remains in effect for Pratt County until Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.