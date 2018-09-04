Residents in Pratt clean up from flooding

PRATT COUNTY —A Labor Day weekend storm brought over 6 inches of rain and flooding to some areas of Pratt County. Many homes and businesses are now cleaning up.

The Pratt Community Center, 619 N. Main, was opened as a temporary shelter. Although water is receding, many roads are still closed or impassable, according to Pratt County Emergency Management. Schools in USD are in session Tuesday with a one hour delay.

Ninnescah river by Pratt, Ks. Out of its banks and trying to wash this road out. Local custom cutter Randy Goldens shop is there where that flex platform is and his shop is probably 2ft under water right now #kswx pic.twitter.com/EqZrlNTXvQ — Denton Clark (@DentonClark17) September 3, 2018

More rain is expected and a flood warning remains in effect for Pratt County until Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.