Report: Kan. August revenue receipts exceed last year

TOPEKA—Fiscal year tax collections exceeded previous year’s totals by $79.49 million according to data from the latest revenue report released Tuesday from the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Fiscal year 2019 collections so far total $993.36 million.

August tax collections were up $33.99 million, or 7.38 percent over last year.

Individual income tax collections totaled $220.78 million which is $25.09 million or 12.82 percent above the same time last year. August sales tax collections exceeded last August’s collections by $537,427.