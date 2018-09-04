Poker run participants raise funds for new Sunflower Diversified project

Participants in the second annual Ride for Independence Poker Run raised $1,785 for a special project at Sunflower Diversified Services. All proceeds are earmarked for a new art studio that will showcase the talents of Sunflower clients who want to share their creativity. Beautiful Minds Art Studio is in the planning stages.

Sunflower, which sponsored the poker run, serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

Approximately 80 participants, including drivers, passengers and volunteers, made the event possible, said Tammie Caley, Sunflower’s chief financial officer.

“I want to thank all of the generous participants and sponsors who made our second poker run a success,” Caley said. “In addition, we could not have done this without the dozens of volunteers who shared their time and talent.”

The event began at Sunshine Garage in Larned. Stops along the way were: Squeak’s Club in St. John; Oasis Convenience Store, near Sylvia; Brew 56 Coffee & Tap in Lyons; the Wolf Hotel in Ellinwood; and HandleBar & Grill in Great Bend.

“It is so gratifying to have the support of businesses in our area,” Caley commented. “They can be assured their contributions mean a lot to the people we serve and our staff.”

During the Aug. 25 event, Kent Yetschke, Great Bend, won the grand prize of $250 for the best poker hand; Ryan Taylor, Great Bend, came in second and won $100.