Patrick “Pat” Depperschmidt, also known as “”The Lawnmower Man” 87, La Crosse, Kansas, died Friday, August 31, 2018, at his home.

Mr. Depperschmidt was born November 1, 1930, in Liebenthal, Kansas, the son of John and Bernadine (Werth) Depperschmidt. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas, living in La Crosse for 55 years. A 1949 graduate of Schoenchen High School, Schoenchen, Kansas, he was a machinist for Weitzel Manufacturing, La Crosse, Kansas, for many years, and later worked in the maintenance department of Rush County Memorial Hospital, La Crosse, Kansas.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas; Knights of Columbus Council 2970, Third Degree, Life Honorary Member, Liebenthal, Kansas; and American Legion Post 180, Great Bend, Kansas.

He was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1954 to 1956.

He loved to go to the lake, fish, boat, and camp. Sales and auctions; repairing lawnmowers; Friday night cards at Earl’s; and an occasional scotch and water were also favorite activities.

On January 12, 1963, he married Rita Schuckman at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas. She preceded him in death August 20, 2008.

Survivors include: his son and daughter in law, Troy and Sharon Depperschmidt, Kansas City, Missouri; and one sister, Viola Enslinger, La Crosse, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and eight siblings.

We would like to thank his dear friend, Larry Muth, for assisting Pat to remain independently living at home and the compassionate care of his friend and primary P.A., Dodie Martin.

Visitation will be Monday, September 3, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, or Hospice at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas, or the donor’s choice.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.