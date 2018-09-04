Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor in Kan. responsible for leg amputation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City area man has filed a lawsuit alleging that a trip to an urgent care clinic for a foot wound led to gangrene and a leg amputation.

Trenton Twidwell filed the lawsuit last month against Kristin Duncan, the doctor he saw at the CareNow urgent care clinic in Overland Park.

The lawsuit alleges that Duncan diagnosed Twidwell with a common infection called cellulitis in August 2017. The lawsuit alleges Duncan prescribed ineffective antibiotics, never cultured the wound and didn’t order any lab work.

The suit says Twidwell developed gangrene and sepsis just weeks later, leading to a below-knee amputation.

The newspaper was unable to reach Duncan for comment. A CareNow employee says she no longer works there.