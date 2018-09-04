Lady Cougars blow past Dodge

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College volleyball team opened up Jayhawk Conference play Monday evening at the Barton Gym with a swift sweep over Dodge City Community College 25-13, 25-11, and 25-18.

The victory improves Barton to 1-4 on the early season as the Conquistadors are still searching for their first victory in falling to 0-6. The Cougars will next travel to No. 17 Hutchinson Community College (1-3) on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. first serve at the Sports Arena.

Behind the attacking and net play of freshmen Migle Mazurkeviciute and Rayanne de Oliveira, the Cougars broke open the first set with seven straight. Sophomore Laine Alveswas also instrumental in the dominance, carrying over to the second set helping lead a stretch of winning 8-of-9 points to seize a commanding 14-4 advantage in cruising to the win.

The second wave of Cougars took a while to get rolling, exchanging points with the Conquistadors through the first eleven points before stringing five straight points to open up an early 10-6 lead. Dodge City would cut the gap to two a trio of times but behind mostly a crew of freshman, the Cougars warmed up to a seven point mid-set score in clinching the match scoring three of the last four points.