Kansas man dies after ejected when car flips end over end

BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Monday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chrysler Sebring driven by David H. Allen, 31, Hiawatha, was northbound on U.S. 73 three miles north of 185th.

The vehicle left the roadway to the east and the driver over-corrected. The vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the west, struck a concrete culvert, flipped end over end and the driver was ejected.

Allen was transported to KU Medical Center where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.