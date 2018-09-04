Kansas man accused of DUI in fatal hit and run crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal, Labor Day hit and run crash and have a suspect in custody.

Investigators determined a 2005 Ford Freestar driven by 34-year-old Monte Carpenter of Wichita was southbound on McClain Street in Wichita just after 3p., according to officer Charley Davidson.

It is believed Carpenter ran the red light at 31st Street and stuck an eastbound 2003 Buick Century driven by Marsha Oglesby, 56, Wichita.

She was pinned in the vehicle and later transported to an area where she died, according to Davidson.

McClain fled the crash on foot. With the help of local citizens, police found and arrested him. He was booked for involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, according to Davidson,

Carpenter has previous convictions for DUI and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.