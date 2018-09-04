SW Kan. woman accused of aggravated intimidation of witness

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following the search for a wanted suspect in southwest Kansas.

Just before 6p.m. Friday, police received information that a subject wanted by Garden City authorities may be at a residence in the 100 block of W. Pine Street in Liberal, according to Captain Robert Rogers.

Once on scene, they contacted a 41- year-old female and two children. While attempting to gain information about the wanted person, the woman became uncooperative and attempted to prevent others from assisting officers.

Police arrested her for aggravated intimidation of a witness. Officers surrounded the house until it was determined that the wanted subject would not be located there.

Rogers did not released the suspect’s name. Formal charges have not been filed but she remained in custody Tuesday.