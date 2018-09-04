Juvenile Services moves forward with electric door locks purchase

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the purchase of electric door locks and the access controlling software that goes with it for the Juvenile Services Department on Baker Street in Great Bend. According to Juvenile Services Director Marissa Woodmansee, the building currently uses mechanical keypad door locks. For security reasons, it is necessary to change the codes which she says has become very costly.

County Administrator Phil Hathcock told the board that it has been a collaborative effort between Juvenile Services and the County’s I.T. Department to research the new technology that could offer opportunities for use elsewhere.

The total cost of the new locks and software will be $5,004.