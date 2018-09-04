High participation for Lincoln’s “Walking Club”

At summer school this year, the staff at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend was noticing many students coming to school either tired or full of energy, both extremes. Principal Misty Straub says the staff wanted to find something for the students to do besides sitting in the gym and talking with each other.

In an effort to get the children moving, Lincoln developed the Walking Club.

From 7:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. students that choose to, walk laps around the building with their peers. Straub says the students benefit from getting fresh air, movement, and additional oxygen moving through their bodies, helping them feel more awake and prepared for the school day.

Getting the staff to help supervise was easy.

The Walking Club started last Monday, and Straub says there was approximately 50 percent participation with the 3rd through 6th grade classes. Second grade was added later last week, and kindergarten and 1st grade were added to the mix this week.