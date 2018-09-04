Great Bend lands new Network Administrator

The City of Great Bend has hired a new Network Administrator. The position that was created out of concern over internet and software security, has gone to James Cell.

Cell has lived in Great Bend for the last 15-years where he was an employee of Hays Med providing network support for St. Rose and Pawnee Valley Community Hospital.

Cell began working in his position last month and talked about one of his first projects that he wants to get done.

Cell will oversee software installation, backups, and maintenance of the City’s computers, networks, and Information Technology systems. He will also be part of finding a company that will handle the city’s overall network security needs.

The city council decided to create the position last spring after former Interim City Manager George Kolb raised the issue that the city’s sensitive information was at risk to computer hackers.