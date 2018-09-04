Governor declares state of disaster emergency due to Kan. flooding

TOPEKA —Gov. Jeff Colyer MD has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration for five Kansas counties affected by flooding over the weekend. Named in the declaration are Jewell, Kingman, Marshall, Pratt, and Riley Counties.

Damages in these counties included washed out roads, bridges, culverts and flooding to some businesses and residential properties.

“Here in Kansas we make it a priority to take care of our neighbors,” said Colyer. “Those impacted by the recent flooding have our full support and we will continue to do whatever is needed to help during this time of emergency.”

The state declaration may be amended to include any additional counties that declare due to flooding as damage assessments are conducted. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

————-

RILEY COUNTY —According to officials Anneberg Park and all soft-surface trails will remain closed until surfaces dry, debris is removed, and repairs can be made. No ballfields at any of the parks will be open for practice or play because of the soggy turf. Anneberg is currently without power or restroom facilities.

Bridges will continue to be periodically inspected to ensure safety.

Crews are working to remove debris from the storm sewer. Street sweepers are clearing mud and debris. Please be courteous of these vehicles as they work to clear the roadway.

At this time the City of Manhattan will not be conducting a mass pick up of debris or household items. The City will pick up debris for flood affected areas only. The Riley County Transfer station is currently open for people to dispose of items.

The storm generated 6-9″ of rainfall. Floods in 2009 and 2011 resulted in 3-5″ of rainfall. Water levels for this storm went beyond map projections for a 100 year flood.

28 people stayed in the emergency shelters last night.. Poliska Lane is the only area that still has standing water, according to the Riley County Police Department. It will be closed until next week when repairs can be made after conditions have dried.

People who want to help, should contact the Red Cross in Manhattan.

——-