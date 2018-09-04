UPDATE: Bridges safe for travel, school in session after Manhattan flood

RILEY COUNTY —Bridges have been inspected and declared safe for travel. Fort Riley Blvd and Scenic Drive are open again. The only remaining road closures are S. Manhattan Ave and Moehlman Rd. at Hunter’s Island. USD 383 will have school Tuesday with change to the bus schedule.

Rescue stats from @ManhattanFD for people removed by boat, dumptruck or person: Redbud 60 people; Highland Ridge 16 people, Gardenway 50 plus 20 pets, Village/Whitetail 26 people and 4 pets.

MANHATTAN —Riley County Emergency Management, the Manhattan Fire Department, City of Manhattan, Kansas – Municipal GovernmentPublic Works and RCPD were notified around 4:30 AM that the water in Keats was rapidly rising after overnight rainfall.

The Corps of Engineers reports rainfall around 8.9 inches and around 3-4 inches in Riley. That water then came down Wildcat Creek.

Roads were blocked off and residents were notified at that time to evacuate if they lived in the areas near the flooded roadways. There is an Emergency Evacuation Shelter set up at Pottorf Hall located at 1710 Avery. They ARE taking pets. If you would like to donate relief items please contact the Red Cross. There are efforts underway to set up a second shelter. Right now there are around 300 people displaced. The number of homes affected is not known at this time. An assessment will be done later today to determine that number. There are areas where the water is receding, however there are still some areas where the water levels are rising. Please do not go through high water areas, it is NOT safe. If you need help, in case of an emergency, always call 911. If you need assistance, but it is not an emergency, please call our administrative line at (785) 537-2112. We encourage anyone who is stranded or in need of rescue to please call.

—————–

RILEY COUNTY—Sunday’s holiday weekend storm brought flooding rains to Riley County and many areas of northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings overnight in advance of the heavy rains.

Just after 4a.m. the National Weather Service advised residents along Wildcat Creek in Manhattan that it was expected to reach moderate flood stage later Monday morning.

A short time later evacuations started in Keats and along the Wildcat Creek toward Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service.

Keats and Anderson Avenue is experiencing some flooding, so residents should take precautions to protect yourself if you are in one of these areas. Hunters Island and along Wildcat Creek is already flooded. Do not try to go through the water, it is not safe. (Cont) — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 3, 2018

Evacuations centers include the Keats United Methodist Church and Pottorf Hall in Cico Park.

Fort Riley Boulevard was closed due to water over the bridge from Westwood to Richards.

Power was also out for many homes on the west side of Manhattan due to the flooding.

Residents in Riley County report from 5.5 to almost 8 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Geary and Pottawatomie County residents reported from 4.5 to over 5 inches of moisture. Similar amounts are reported in northwest Wabaunsee County.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60 percent chance of additional rain on Tuesday before 10a.m.