FBI: Stolen ruby slippers worn in ‘Wizard of Oz’ recovered

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.
The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.
Remember the authentic pair of Ruby Slippers from the Wizard of Oz film that were stolen from our museum in 2005? They have never been found. Neither have the culprits. This is YOUR chance to help find out what happened to the slippers and possibly locate them after ten long years. The case was investigated by the local police, who came to no conclusions, and as time went on, the case went cold. Now 10 years later…Minneapolis based Alexander & Associates, a private investigation company who specializes in cold cases, was brought in to save the Ruby Slippers. The investigators are close to solving the case once and for all, but they need your help to raise the funds necessary to complete the final critical stages of the investigation before the case goes cold again. All funds raised will go directly to the investigation. You can be a part of this historic effort to #SAVETHESLIPPERS. Click on the following link to find out how you can help: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/save-the-slippers /// #judyGarland #rubySlippers #onlyinMN #guinnessWorldRecord #savetheslippers #judygarlandMuseum #wizardOfOz
Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist.
The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.