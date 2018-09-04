Cop Shop (8/31 – 9/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/31)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 561 N. US 281 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:10 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1509 SE 40 Road in Ellinwood.

Gunshot Wound

At 3:40 p.m. a gunshot wound was reported at NE 60 Road & NE 10 Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:57 p.m. traumatic injures were reported at 18745 Stickney Road. Out of county.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9 p.m. an accident was reported at 711 Patton Road.

9/1

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:52 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 210 Road & NW 100 Avenue in Galatia.

At 9:13 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 100 Road.

9/2

Chest Pain

At 3:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 337 SE 80 Avenue where one female was transported, code blue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:54 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 70 Road & SW 130 Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Fire

At 9:13 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 110 Avenue & NE 210 Road in Claflin.

9/3

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

At 12:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 204 NE 60 Road.

At 8:51 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 120 Road & NE 130 Avenue.