Cop Shop (8/31 – 9/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/31)
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 561 N. US 281 Highway.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:10 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1509 SE 40 Road in Ellinwood.
Gunshot Wound
At 3:40 p.m. a gunshot wound was reported at NE 60 Road & NE 10 Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:57 p.m. traumatic injures were reported at 18745 Stickney Road. Out of county.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9 p.m. an accident was reported at 711 Patton Road.
9/1
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:52 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 210 Road & NW 100 Avenue in Galatia.
At 9:13 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 10 Avenue & NW 100 Road.
9/2
Chest Pain
At 3:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 337 SE 80 Avenue where one female was transported, code blue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:54 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 70 Road & SW 130 Avenue in Pawnee Rock.
Fire
At 9:13 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 110 Avenue & NE 210 Road in Claflin.
9/3
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.
At 12:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 204 NE 60 Road.
At 8:51 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 120 Road & NE 130 Avenue.