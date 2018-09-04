Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/31 – 9/3)

8/31

BOOKED: Michael Wheeler of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Robert Scheuerman of Larned for Barton County District Court hold for court.

BOOKED: Randal Long of Garden City on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Ethan Kilbourn of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for burglary x2, theft x2, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, bond is set at $5,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for burglary, theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brandi Krom of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $200 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Albert Hass for Great Bend Municipal Court failure to appear, $500 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Brandi Krom on a BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200 cash bond.

9/1

BOOKED: Artyle Laforce fo St. John on Stafford County District Court case for battery DV, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jose Valdovinos of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Trey Schartz on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery LEO x2, bond at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jamie Bahr of Wichita on BTDC warrant for burglary, criminal trespass, theft, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Barbara Schenk of Olmitz for Sedgwick County District Court warrant for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, bond is $15,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Steven Fortner of Great Bend on GBMC case.

RELEASED: Jose Valdovinos of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Michael Wheeler of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Trey Schartz on GBMC case for battery LEO x2, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Dynomite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jamie Bahr of Wichita on BTDC warrant for burglary, criminal trespass, theft, posted bond of $20,000 through Dynomite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Artyle Laforce of St. John on Stafford County District Court case for battery DV, posted bond amount of $2,500 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Marcus Murphy of Colorado on BCDC warrant for probation violation.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on BCDC case for DRV, DWS, habitual violator, expired registration, display tag not assigned, no insurance, failure to signal, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Released on Barber County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $233 cash.

9/2

BOOKED: Marcos Barragan of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,307.50 cash only or 90 days in jail.

BOOKED: Austin Riley of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat and harassment by telecommunication device, bond set in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Austin Riley of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat and harassment by telecommunication device after posting bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

9/3

BOOKED: Jay Holloway on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: James Jackson of Hoisington on HPD case for domestic battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Misty Bryant of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dommique Burrow of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $1,082 cash. Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: James Jackson of Hoisington on HPD case for domestic battery, posted bond through Dynomite of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Misty Bryant of Hoisington on GBMC case for driving while suspended after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dynomite.