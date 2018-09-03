Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.