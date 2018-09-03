Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.