Three candidates for FHSU provost begin campus visits this week

FHSU University Relations

Three candidates for the position of Fort Hays State University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs search will visit FHSU and the Hays community in September.

Dr. C. David Moon, professor of political science and special assistant to the provost at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, will visit from Tuesday, Sept. 4, to Thursday, Sept. 6.

Dr. Neal Schnoor, senior advisor to the chancellor for executive affairs at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, will visit from Monday, Sept. 10, to Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Dr. Jeff Briggs, currently serving as FHSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, will conduct his candidate visits on campus from Sunday, Sept. 23, to Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Moon earned a B.A. in political science in 1979 from Austin College, Sherman, Texas. His M.A. in government, 1983, and his Ph.D. in government, 1986, were both earned at the University of Texas, Austin.

Schnoor earned his B.F.A. in education in 1990 from Wayne State College, Wayne, Neb. His Master of Music, 1996, and his Ph.D., 1999, were both earned at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His Ph.D. is in education administration, curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in music education.

Briggs earned both his B.S. in physical education, 1983, and his M.S. in health, physical education and recreation, 1984, from Fort Hays State. He earned his Ed.D. in kinesiology in 1992 at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

More information on the candidates and the search process is available at www.fhsu.edu/president/provost-search/candidate-information-campus-visits.

Each candidate will meet with various constituent groups over the course of three days and will include meetings with the Search Committee, faculty, students, staff, administration and more, as well as campus and community tours. The search committee will notify the various groups by email of their times with the candidates.

The provost and vice president for academic affairs, the chief academic officer of the university, reports directly to the president and is a member of her Executive Leadership Team.