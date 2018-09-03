Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Lopez scattered five hits over a career-best seven innings to help rout Baltimore 9-1 and complete a three-game sweep. The only run Lopez allowed came on Jonathan Villar’s homer in the first inning. The Royals pounded David Hess to win for the seventh time in eight games. They finished with 14 hits, their sixth straight game with at least 10.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer off of Bud Norris in the tenth inning lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. After Suarez’s 31st of the season, Brandon Dixon hit a solo homer four pitches later as the Reds hit back-to-back homers for the fifth time this season.

UNDATED (AP) — With bowl eligibility potentially at stake for both schools later in the season, officials at Nebraska and Iowa State say they’ll work to find new opponents to fill out their schedules. Both schools’ season openers were canceled because of severe weather. Nebraska wanted to resume game Sunday but Akron balked. ISU never seriously considered playing Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs announced the signing of veteran Ron Parker and placed fellow safety Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve amid a series of roster moves that included the signing of their practice squad. Parker had spent the past four seasons with Kansas City before signing with the Falcons in free agency. He was released last week and visited the Chiefs on Saturday, when he agreed to a deal.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat lower-level South Dakota in its season opener on Saturday night. Kansas wasn’t so fortunate just down the road, losing to Nicholls State. Both games were somber, somewhat humiliating starts to the season for a pair of Big 12 programs quietly harboring much more ambitious expectations.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Red Sox and Braves begin a three-game series between division leaders at SunTrust Park. Atlanta rookie Touki Toussaint pitches for the second time in the majors — the 22-year-old righty threw six sharp innings on Aug. 13 to beat Miami. Boston leads the majors with 94 wins, is 50 games over .500 and ranks first in the majors in runs, batting average and slugging percentage.

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics own the top two spots in the AL wild-card race by a comfortable margin going into their three-game set at the Coliseum. CC Sabathia (7-5, 3.36 ERA) starts for the Yanks, who are 4 1/2 games ahead of the A’s. Trevor Cahill (5-3, 3.60) pitches for the Athletics, who are 5 1/2 games ahead of Seattle. Cahill is 4-0 with a 0.85 ERA in eight home starts.

UNDATED (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom aims to enhance his credentials for the NL Cy Young Award when he starts at Dodger Stadium. DeGrom leads the majors with a 1.68 ERA despite an 8-8 record. Los Angeles is coming off three straight wins over Arizona by identical 3-2 scores that put the Dodgers alone atop the NL West.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have named Nathan Peterman their starting quarterback in a job the second-year player is expected to hold until rookie first-round pick Josh Allen is deemed ready. The Bills made the announcement on their Twitter account before practice this morning as the team prepares for its season opener at Baltimore on Sunday.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A pay dispute in Denmark has left the national soccer team without a coach and possibly without some of its best players. The players had offered, via their union, to extend their present contract by one month, but the Danish federation rejected the offer. Denmark coach Age Hareide has reportedly returned to his native Norway and his deputy, Jon Dahl Tomasson, could also be sidelined ahead of upcoming matches against Slovakia and Wales.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Miami 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 11 N-Y Yankees 7

Final Chi White Sox 8 Boston 0

Final Kansas City 9 Baltimore 1

Final Texas 18 Minnesota 4

Final Oakland 8 Seattle 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4

Final Houston 4 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 9 Washington 4

Final Chi Cubs 8 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 6 St. Louis 4, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 4 San Francisco 1

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

Final Colorado 7 San Diego 3

Final Atlanta 5 Pittsburgh 1