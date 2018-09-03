Lady Cougar Soccer team drops 5-1 decision vs Rose State

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team surrendered four goals in nineteen minutes Sunday in Midwest City, Oklahoma, as Rose State College handed the Lady Cougars a 5-1 defeat.

The loss drops Barton to 1-2 on the season while Rose State improves to 3-1-1 on the year. Next up for the Lady Cougars is the Jayhawk Conference opener in hosting Garden City Community College in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off Wednesday at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Rose State got on the scoreboard first with twenty-two minutes before halftime, maintaining the margin until the Lady Cougars tied it up fifteen minutes into second half action as Tressa Becker’s through ball led to Rayssa Neres’ third goal of the freshman’s season.

Seven minutes later Rose State began to bury the Lady Cougars, tacking on foul goals in the next nineteen minutes with the final dagger coming with just four minutes left on the clock.