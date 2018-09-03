Krispy Kreme fundraiser benefits children at Sunflower Diversified Services

Anyone who orders Krispy Kreme donuts during the current Sunflower Diversified Services fundraiser will be supporting young children who need a helping hand. All proceeds will go directly to the non-profit agency’s Invest in Kids Club, which supports Sunflower’s Early Education Center and Incredible Years Preschool.

“Our Invest in Kids Club has been crucial to children and their families during the past several years,” said Connie Oetken, director of development. “The funds we raise for our little ones with developmental disabilities and delays fill in some of the financial gaps.

“Research has demonstrated time and time again that the early years are the most important to development. Since Sunflower’s professional teachers and therapists support families in their homes and our preschool, many delays can be alleviated or overcome.”

A dozen fresh Krispy Kremes costs $10. Orders, which are being taken until Sept. 12, must be paid in advance. Pick-up sites will be available on Saturday, Sept. 22 at four locations. They are: the Fair on the Square at Lyons, 101 W. Commercial; Gather, 19 N. Main in Ellinwood; Sunflower’s Recycling Center, 5523 10th in Great Bend; and the Larned Pizza Hut, 126 W. 14th.

Orders may be placed by calling 620-792-4087 or visiting www.sunflowerdiv.com/events/krispy-kremes-for-kids. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

“Because tax revenues simply cannot meet all the financial needs, children and their families rely on central Kansans who support Sunflower,” Oetken said. “We hope all our supporters enjoy the Krispy Kremes.”

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.