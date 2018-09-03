Kan. meth user dreamed of getting even by becoming a robber

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A methamphetamine user from Kansas was sentenced to two years in federal prison on firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Steven Kolojaco, 27, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of firearms by a user of controlled substances.

In his plea, he admitted he bought at least nine handguns from Cabela’s and Bass Pro stores in Kansas City, Kan., and Olathe. His plan was to use the guns to rob people who he thought had mistreated him. Before he could carry out the plan, however, the guns were stolen from him.

Kolojaco admitted that he used meth daily and he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he bought some of the guns.