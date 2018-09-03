Kan. man sentenced for indecent solicitation of 6-year-old

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes in Reno County will serve six years and six months in prison.

A Reno County judge sentenced Dakota Heaton, 18, as part of a plea agreement between the state and the defense.

He was originally arrested on a warrant for the Reno County case and charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The crimes occurred in Reno County in December of 2017.

However, Heaton entered a plea in July for two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child because of the symptoms he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome.

The two 34-month sentences were the aggravated time he could receive under sentencing guidelines.

The father of the victim spoke before sentencing and told the defendant that he stole their 6-year-old daughter’s innocence.

Once Heaton is released from prison, he’ll be on lifetime post-release supervision.