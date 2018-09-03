Flooding rains prompt evacuations in some areas of Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Sunday’s holiday weekend storm brought flooding rains to Riley County in northeast and south-central Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings overnight in advance of the heavy rains reported from 5 to over 8 inches.

Just after 4a.m. the National Weather Service advised residents along Wildcat Creek in Manhattan that it was expected to reach moderate flood stage later Monday morning.

A short time later evacuations started in Keats and along the Wildcat Creek toward Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service.

Keats and Anderson Avenue is experiencing some flooding, so residents should take precautions to protect yourself if you are in one of these areas. Hunters Island and along Wildcat Creek is already flooded. Do not try to go through the water, it is not safe. (Cont) — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 3, 2018

Evacuations centers include the Keats United Methodist Church and Pottorf Hall in Cico Park in Manhattan.

In addition, roads and highways in Kiowa and Pratt county were closed due to flooding after 3- 8 inches of rain fell .

Water was covering Highway 61 in Preston and Havilland. Water was also reported over U.S. 183 southwest of Greensburg, according to the National Weather Service. Mullinville had flooding at the intersection of Highway 54 and Main Street.

Additional rainfall is expected through Tuesday morning for much of Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.