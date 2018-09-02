Work underway to redesign Great Bend disc golf course

The Great Bend Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend have moved forward with the redesign and upgrade to the disc golf course at Veterans Memorial Park.

In June it was announced the plan to use a donation to improve the 18-hole disc golf course and replace the toddler playground in the southeast corner at Vets.

Driving through Vets Park last week, people saw large piles of dirt from the work on the new concrete pads for each disc golf hole. Here’s GBRC Executive Director Diann Henderson.

Diann Henderson Audio

The Golden Belt Community Foundation awarded the GBRC Foundation $41,047 for the projects. A consultant provided the City with a championship design that includes new baskets and signage.

Diann Henderson Audio

Henderson expects the redesigned disc golf course to be finished in two or three weeks. Plans to choose the style of playground equipment and colors should be done by next month with installation happening either late fall or early next spring.