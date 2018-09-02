Superintendent confident in finance situation for Great Bend schools

Kansas lawmakers passed a plan to phase in an additional $522 million over the next five years to school funding. The effects are already showing up in actions taken by local school boards across the state.

USD 428 in Great Bend bumped the base salaries up for new teachers by $1,300 and returning teachers by $1,700. Wichita school teachers received more than a 3.5 percent increase in salary while teachers in Topeka received nearly an eight percent boost.

School funding still seems to be trending upward, but wherever it stops, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says Great Bend has a solid foundation with their finances.

The USD 428 Board of Education also approved a budget for the 2018-2019 school year that dropped its mill levy by 4.8 mills. The reason being, more state aid came into the district resulting in less funding needed from local taxpayers.