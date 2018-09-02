Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a back-and-forth 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles went ahead off Jake Newberry in the top of the ninth, when Trey Mancini homered to lead off and Tim Beckham hit a two-run double, his fourth hit of the night. The Royals have won six of seven on their current homestand, their best seven-game stretch since July 2017.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luis Castillo and two relievers combined on a two-hitter to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Reds snapped a three-game losing streak.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Isaiah Zuber ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help Kansas State beat South Dakota 27-24 in the season opener for both teams. After struggling to gain any footing for a majority of the game, the Kansas State offense seemed to have hit rock bottom as South Dakota punted the ball away early in the fourth quarter to Zuber, who returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to pull the Wildcats to 24-19.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Chase Fourcade ran for a 4-yard touchdown in overtime and Nicholls upset Kansas 26-23 in the season opener for both teams. When Nicholls’ Damion Jeanpiere’s muffed punt return led to Kansas taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, it seemed as though the Colonels’ resilient upset attempt could go to waste.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 7 Oklahoma roll past Florida Atlantic 63-14 in the Sooners’ first game since Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield went to the NFL. Murray completed 9 of 11 passes in just under one half of action. The first-round Major League Baseball draft pick also ran for 23 yards on four carries. Marquise Brown caught six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma led 42-0 at halftime.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Maryland emerged from a trying offseason with an emotionally charged 34-29 upset of No. 23 Texas, shaking off a lengthy weather delay to provide Matt Canada a satisfying victory in his debut at the Terrapins’ interim coach. After blowing a 24-7 lead, Maryland forced three turnovers in the final 6:09 and scored the game’s final 10 points to stun the Longhorns for the second year in a row.

WACO, Texas (AP) — John Lovett rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns, JaMycal Hasty added 102 yards with two scores and Baylor beat FCS team Abilene Christian 55-27. The Bears piled up 604 total yards and scored their most points since the 2016 season while snapping an eight-game home losing streak. They were 0-6 at home last year in coach Matt Rhule’s first season.

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Ta’amu threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and Scottie Phillips ran for a career-high 204 yards and two more scores to give Mississippi a 47-27 win over Texas Tech. Phillips extended Mississippi’s lead to 37-20 when scampered 65 yards for a touchdown with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State’s opener against South Dakota State was canceled on Saturday night after a 2 1/2-hour delay caused by lightning. The Cyclones announced just before 10 p.m. local time that the game had been wiped out after the teams were able to get less than five minutes of play in. Iowa State says there were no immediate plans to reschedule the game.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 6 Toronto 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Detroit 1

Final Tampa Bay 5 Cleveland 3

Final Houston 7 L-A Angels 3

Final Boston 6 Chi White Sox 1

Final Kansas City 5 Baltimore 4

Final Texas 7 Minnesota 4

Final Seattle 8 Oakland 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 2 San Francisco 1, 11 Innings

Final Chi Cubs 7 Philadelphia 1

Final Washington 5 Milwaukee 4

Final Atlanta 5 Pittsburgh 3

Final Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 0

Final Colorado 4 San Diego 2

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Arizona 2