Police: Kan. man wanted for alleged sex crimes found, remains in custody

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged sex crimes. On Thursday, the Garden City Police Department issued and alert to help them locate 41-year-old Jace Stubbs for questioning.

Over the weekend, police reported they had located him and thanked the public for their assistance.

Stubbs remains in custody, according to Finney County Jail records.

He is described as a white male, 6-foot-tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes. His last known address was 1620 Jan Street in Garden City.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jace Stubbs should call the Garden City Police Department at (620)276-1300.