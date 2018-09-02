More charges against man in sexual assault, stalking of Kan. massage parlor workers

KANSAS CITY – Additional charges were filed last week against a Kansas City man for stalking two more victims.

Robert J. Gross, 66, of Kansas City, was charged in a 10-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. The superseding indictment replaces an indictment returned on Jan. 10, 2018, and adds two counts of stalking.

The indictment charges Gross with two additional counts of stalking separate victims between Oct. 1 and Dec. 22, 2017. Gross allegedly traveled from Missouri to Kansas with the intent to harass and intimidate his victims, causing them to feel substantial emotional distress.

The indictment also contains the original eight counts, which includes two counts of stalking separate victims (for a total of four victims) between Oct. 1 and Dec. 22, 2017; three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of receiving a firearm while under indictment.

Gross allegedly was in possession of a 9mm Velocity “Uzi”-type firearm on Dec. 16, 2017. At that time, Gross was both a convicted felon and under indictment in the state of Kansas for aggravated sexual battery.

Gross allegedly was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun on Dec. 17, 2017. At that time, Gross was both a convicted felon and under indictment in the state of Kansas for aggravated sexual battery.

Gross allegedly was in possession of a Springfield 12-gauge shotgun and a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. At that time, Gross was both a convicted felon and under indictment in the state of Kansas for aggravated sexual battery.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony, or who is under indictment, to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Gross has prior felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and making terroristic threats to a former girlfriend.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Gross was destroying property and stalking individuals associated with massage parlors in Kansas, which led to him being placed under surveillance by law enforcement.

On Dec. 22, 2017, officers observed Gross allegedly purchase two shotguns from an unidentified individual in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Liberty, Mo. According to the affidavit, Gross first drove to the Pizza Ranch parking lot, where he removed the license plate from the front of his car. The rear license plate had been removed as well. Then Gross drove to the nearby Lowe’s store, where he was met by an individual driving a white pickup truck. The unidentified individual allegedly sold Gross two shotguns, which he handed to Gross from his truck. As Gross was putting two shotguns in the trunk of his car, officers arrested him for being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the affidavit, the individual who sold the shotguns to Gross told investigators that Gross called him the day before, after seeing the firearms advertised on a web site. Gross told him he wanted to buy two shotguns for $350 and they arranged to meet at Lowe’s to conduct the sale.