Labor Day Weather

Labor Day A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.