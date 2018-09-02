Labor Day Weather

Labor Day
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.