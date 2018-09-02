Barton Soccer splits in Oklahoma

Barton Men 4 NOC-Tonkawa 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team earned another quality win on the road with a 4-0 blanking Saturday at NOC-Tonkawa.

Barton improves to 3-0 on the season with its next game coming on Wednesday in its Jayhawk Conference opener hosting Garden City Community College in a 4:00 p.m. kick.

NOC-Tonkawa Women 4 Barton 2

Three unanswered goals sent the Barton Community College women’s soccer team to its first loss of the season falling to Seminole State College 4-2 Saturday in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Seminole State improves to 4-0 on the season while dropping Barton to 1-1 on the year. The Lady Cougars will return to the field on Sunday for a 2:00 p.m. kick at Rose State College.