Barton goes 3-1 in Barton Volleyball Classic

bartonsports.com – Splitting matches on the first day of the Barton Classic, the Barton Community College volleyball team won both matches Saturday including a conference victory to finish 3-1 over the weekend.

Now 2-1 in Jayhawk Conference play and 4-6 overall, Barton will have the week away from competition before heading to Baytown, Texas, for four matches in the Lee College Invitational.

Barton Results

Friday:

Won 3-1 vs Clarendon College (25-14, 25-12, 14-25, 25-18)

Lost 3-1vs Cloud County Community College (25-21, 24-26, 25-27, 21-25)

Saturday:

Won 3-1 vs Casper College (21-25, 29-27, 25-12, 25-20)

Won 3-0 vs Pratt Community College (25-12, 25-16, 25-22)

Other Classic Results

Friday:

Butler CC def Clarendon College (24-26, 25-21, 25-13, 25-21

Casper College def Pratt CC (25-22, 25-18, 25-18)

Cloud County CC def Pratt CC (26-24, 30-32, 25-18, 22-25 and 16-14)

Casper College def Butler CC (25-20, 33-31, 25-19)

Saturday:

Casper College def Cloud County CC (21-25, 29-27, 25-12, 25-20)

Butler CC def Friends University JV (25-17, 25-19, 25-22)

Pratt CC def Clarendon College (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16)

Cloud County CC def Butler CC (22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 24-26)

Clarendon College def Friends University JV (25-17, 25-18, 26-24)