Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin – Preparing for the 2019 Wheat Crop

First as usual, a drought update is in order and it will be brief. The rains prior to 8 a.m. August 28, significantly improved drought conditions across the state. Our immediate area in the west is no longer considered lacking moisture and the east is only abnormally dry. The area no longer deficient has expanded eastward to about the middle of the state. The area of extreme and exceptional drought has retreated to northeast Kansas. Only a small section is in exceptional drought. We will have to wait to see what conditions look like as of this Tuesday. This bodes well for grain sorghum and soybean crops as well as alfalfa. Wheat farmers are also in much better shape than last year at this time which leads to today’s topic. This isn’t an exhaustive list of what needs done but a few highlights.

For producers planting wheat after corn, grain sorghum, or soybeans, determine the Phosphorus (P) and Nitrogen (N) levels of your soil heading into wheat planting. Much of the area has received significant rain and many fields of soybeans and grain sorghum are heading towards good to excellent yields. A soil test would be best. Just remember the differences in obtaining a good soil test for nutrients like P vs. N. For producers on sandier soils, but really most soils, a Sulfur (S) test, which could be the same sample as the N test might be a good idea. Sulfur is necessary for good protein levels in wheat. If a producer hasn’t fertilized for Potassium (K) recently, and many soils in the area are fairly high in potassium, consider fertilizing for Chloride (Cl). Again Cl is more likely to be lacking on sandier soils. If a producer doesn’t want to spend money on soil testing, at the very least ballpark the amount of nutrients removed in the crop immediately behind wheat planting. And in determining fertilizer needs use a realistic yield goal. One final note, apply approximately one-third of your N needs prior to planting.

Weeds are abundant with the recent rains. Naturally, they must be controlled chemically, with tillage, or with a combination of both. Most soils should have adequate to good soil moisture levels to establish the crop, however, excessive tillage trips and too aggressive tillage can rapidly deplete soil moisture. Tillage should be as shallow as possible while controlling weeds. If waiting to harvest fall crops first, consider chemical control and no-till planting. If needing tillage in this situation, again deep enough to do the job but as shallow as possible. And it is important to leave as mush residue as possible to protect against erosion and conserve soil moisture.

With the rains there is a great deal of volunteer wheat out there. Make sure it is controlled at least two weeks prior to planting and within two miles of wheat fields. As most wheat producers know, volunteer wheat is a wonderful home for the wheat curl mite which will move to newly planted wheat and infect plants with Wheat Streak Mosaic Virus which can devastate wheat yields.

Finally, unless wheat is to be pastured or a field is extremely sandy, producers should do their best to observe the fly free planting date to avoid Hessian fly infestations and minimize fall infection with Barley Yellow Dwarf.