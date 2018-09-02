Attorney: Kansas keeps issuing inadequate well permits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney says that Kansas energy regulators continue to allow oil and gas drillers to apply for injection-well permits without providing adequate public notice despite complaints on the matter.

Robert Eye represents the Kansas Sierra Club, Douglas County and five individuals. Eye tells the Lawrence Journal-World that the Kansas Corporation Commission has issued more than 2,000 injection-well permits since 2008 after giving the public only 15 days to file protests instead of the federally required 30 days.

Injection wells have been linked to earthquakes many Kansas residents say have caused significant property damage.

The commission was expected Thursday to clear regulators of any wrongdoing. But commissioners announced they’d delay their final order after Eye asked them to acknowledge an oil company’s July public notices for permits with 15-day protest periods.