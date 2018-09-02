2 jailed for alleged marijuana possession after stopped for speeding on I-70

GEARY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug charges after an Interstate 70 traffic stop.

Just after 5:30a.m. Thursday, A Geary County sheriff’s deputy stopped an eastbound vehicle driven by Maurice Sharp, Las Vegas, NV., on Interstate 70 just east of the Milford Lake exit, according to a media release.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Sharp on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding.

Deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle Anthony Swanegan, San Diego, CA., on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Authorities released no additional details.