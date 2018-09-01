Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

September 4, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the August 27, 2018, Regular Meeting.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the

period of August 20, 2018, and ending September 4, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. JUVENILE SERVICES: Electric Door Locks and Access Controlling Software:

-The Juvenile Services Department has two doors that currently employ

mechanical keypad door locks. For security reasons, it is routinely necessary to

change the codes, which is very costly. The Information Technology

Department researched alternatives and proposes replacing the mechanical

keypad locks with electronic door locks which can be remotely programmed

and controlled. Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director, will provide

details.

B. FIRE DISTRICT NO. 2: Appointment of a Board of Trustees Member:

-In May, 2018, the Commission adopted a Resolution creating Fire District No. 2.

Per the Resolution, a Board of Trustee provides oversight for this Fire District. The

Board of Trustees shall consist of not more than one (1) appointed person from

each participating township and not more than one (1) from each participating

city. The one remaining position, representing Union Township, expires

December 31, 2020. Brian Bitter has applied. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, will provide details.

C. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during

the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve

as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

D. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:

-The Commission will enter into Executive Session. The Commission may invite

such parties as needed into said Session. It is anticipated that Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator; Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk / Assistant County

Administrator; and Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will be invited into said

Session. The Commission meeting will resume in ten minutes.

E. ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION: Attorney-Client Privilege:

-The Commission will make any necessary announcements as a result of the

Executive Session. If necessary, further discussion or a decision may be made at

this time.

V. ENDING BUSINESS

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: SEPTEMBER 4, 2018

9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse

Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,

the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator,

and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir

is scheduled for September 6, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 10,

2018.

VII. ADJOURN.