Sunday Weather

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Labor Day Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.