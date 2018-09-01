Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Labor Day
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.