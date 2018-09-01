UPDATE: Police identify victim, suspect in fatal Junction City shooting

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Junction City and have one suspect in custody.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of 2306 Wildcat Lane in Junction City for a disturbance, according to a media release.

Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, Felix Snipes, 29, and Cartavius King, 25, both of Junction City were ultimately transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Snipes later died of his injuries. King is expected to survive, according to the release.

Police said during the investigation a suspect was developed and interviewed. Fontelle N. Jolly, 21, Junction City, was later arrested on suspicion of Murder, Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. He is currently being held at the Geary County Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are still actively working this case and if anyone has any information call the JCPD Investigations Division at 762-5912.