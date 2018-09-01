KU Public Safety Office continues search for alleged sexual battery suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual battery and continue to work to identify a suspect. They released a security camera image of the suspect.

He is accused of touching a female student as she walked in the 1100 Block of Louisana Street, according to the University of Kansas Public Safety Office

The suspect is described as a 20-30-year-old white male, 5-foot-7, average build, black hair, large beard and wore a salmon colored shirt, boot cut jeans and a green cap.

If you recognize him, call the KU Public Safety Office 785-864-5900.