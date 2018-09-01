Great Bend Post

KU Public Safety Office continues search for alleged sexual battery suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual battery and  continue to work to identify a suspect. They released a security camera image of the suspect.

photo KU Public Safety Office

He is accused of touching a female student as she walked in the 1100 Block of Louisana Street, according to the University of Kansas Public Safety Office

The suspect is described as a 20-30-year-old white male, 5-foot-7, average build, black hair, large beard and wore a salmon colored shirt, boot cut jeans and a green cap.

If you recognize him, call the KU Public Safety Office 785-864-5900.