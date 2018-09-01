Great Bend Post

Kansas prostitution sting: Police make 13 more arrests

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating sex crimes and have made additional arrests.

On Thursday, police and detectives from the Wichita Police Department Vice unit and 5 other units conducted sex trafficking stings focused on individuals buying and selling sexual relations in the Broadway Corridor area, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers made 13 arrests for buying sexual relations.

According to the Sedgwick County arrest report those arrests included Robert S. Murry of Newton, Larry A. Goode of Cheney and Fernando Alcala-Estrada, Antoine L. Bontz, Joseph H. Fraser, Jesse L. Guthridge, Ishmael E. Lopez-Avila, Muse Mesfin-Abraha, Pedro Ortega-Escobedo, Jr., Jose Louis Sanchez, Christopher G. Sizemore, Jesse B. Sellers, Jr. and Thao Van Trinh all of Wichita.

This is the fourteenth sex trafficking special assignment police have conducted over the last year, according to Davidson.  The investigation has resulted in 113 arrests including 23 women and 93 men.