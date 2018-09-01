Weekend Weather

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.



Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Labor Day A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 11 mph.



Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.



Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.



Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.



Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.



Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.



Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.



Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.