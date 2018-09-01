Weekend Weather

Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Labor Day
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.