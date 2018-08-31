USGS: 18 quakes in southern Kansas since Monday

HARPER COUNTY—More earthquakes shook southern Kansas overnight. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded 8 more quakes late Thursday and early Friday morning.

HARPER COUNTY — After a series of earthquakes Wednesday, a quake measuring a magnitude 3.8 shook Kansas at 3:37p.m. Thursday approximately nine miles east of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It is the seventh quake reported in Kansas since Sunday.

HARPER COUNTY— A series of three earthquakes shook Kansas on Wednesday, the sixth quakes reported this week. Just before 7p.m., the U.S. Geological Survery reported a 3.0 magnitude quake approximately four miles east of Runnymeade in Harper County.

Two more quakes measuring a magnitude 3.1 and 3.2 were centered in the same general area at 7:12p.m. and 11:54p.m., according to the USGS.

The agency reported a 2.7 quake on Tuesday and a 3.4 quake on Monday in Harper County along with a 2.8 magnitude quake just after 1a.m. Sunday in Sumner County.

There are no reports of damage of injury from Wednesday’s quakes, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.