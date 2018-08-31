Great Bend Post

USGS: 18 quakes in southern Kansas since Monday

Another 8 small quakes NE of Harper, Kansas, overnight, ranging in magnitude from 2.2 to 3.0. A total of 18 quakes of greater than magnitude 2.2 have been tracked from Monday, Aug. 27, through the morning of Friday, Aug. 31

HARPER COUNTY—More earthquakes shook southern Kansas overnight. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded 8 more quakes late Thursday and early Friday morning.

HARPER COUNTY — After a series of earthquakes Wednesday, a quake measuring a magnitude 3.8 shook Kansas at 3:37p.m. Thursday approximately nine miles east of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It is the seventh quake reported in Kansas since Sunday.

HARPER COUNTY— A series of three earthquakes shook Kansas on Wednesday, the sixth quakes reported this week. Just before 7p.m., the U.S. Geological Survery reported a 3.0 magnitude quake approximately four miles east of Runnymeade in Harper County.

Two more quakes measuring a magnitude 3.1 and 3.2 were centered in the same general area at 7:12p.m. and 11:54p.m., according to the USGS.

The agency reported a 2.7 quake on Tuesday and a 3.4 quake on Monday in Harper County along with a 2.8 magnitude quake just after 1a.m. Sunday in Sumner County.

There are no reports of damage of injury from Wednesday’s quakes, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.