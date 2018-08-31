Suspect arrested after hour-long, 70 mile Kansas chase

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on theft and drug charges after a high-speed chase.

Just before 10:30a.m. Thursday, a Reno County deputy checking the tag and registration of a vehicle on Kansas-61 Highway discovered that the tag had been reported stolen earlier in the week by a Reno County resident, according to a media release.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The chase continued down several dirt and black-top county roads. At one point, the vehicle stopped for a brief moment and let out a female passenger.

The chase lasted just under one hour, spanned over 70 miles and ended approximately five miles north of Sylvia when the vehicle stopped and the driver identified as James Monroe Smith, 30, Salem, Arkansas, fled on foot. Deputies chased and made an arrest.

Potential charges against Smith include drug possession, possession of stolen property, criminal use of a weapon and several traffic violations to include an attempt to flee and elude. He has a bond in Reno County of $13,250, according to the release.

Smith is also being held on charges out of Fulton County, Arkansas including an attempt to flee and elude and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. His bond on those charges is $100,000. He also has a parole hold from the Arkansas Department of Corrections, which has no bond on it.

The pickup he was driving was reported stolen from the city of West Plains, Missouri. Additional holds or charges could be coming.