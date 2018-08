FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged sex crimes and are searching for person of interest.

The Garden City Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to locate 41-year-old Jace Stubbs.

He is described as a white male, 6-foot-tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes. His last known address was 1620 Jan Street in Garden City.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jace Stubbs should call the Garden City Police Department at (620)276-1300.