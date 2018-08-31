UPDATE: Parents arrested for 2-month-old’s death were drunk

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-month-old and have made two arrests.

According to the Sedgwick County booking report police arrested 34-year-old Kyle Lloyd Kempton and 39-year-old Christy Rollings in connection with the death of their son.

Kempton has been booked into jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated child endangerment. Rollings was booked into jail on two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

At approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call of a child not breathing at a motel in the 5900 block of west Kellogg in Wichita, according to Davidson.

Upon arrival, the boy was found unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead on scene. The boy’s twin brother was also on scene, unharmed. The investigation revealed the parents had become intoxicated overnight. This morning the father woke up next to the boy, found him not breathing and called 9-1-1.

On Tuesday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police responded to a call at the same motel concerning the welfare of the twins. The parents were intoxicated at the time and the children were placed with a responsible family member.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

